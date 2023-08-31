What is the exact language of the new law concerning student resource officer conduct?

Republicans, law enforcement want changes to language about SRO use of force

ANOKA, Minn. — A number of school districts, police departments and, now, Minnesota lawmakers are speaking out about the new laws passed earlier in the year that some say have left school districts dropping the practice of hiring student resource officers, or SROs, and some police departments making similar decisions to not hire out their officers.

On Wednesday, the Republican Party of Minnesota leader called for a special session to address the issue. This came after a number of districts -- including Minnesota's largest district -- said SROs would be pulling out of their schools less than a week before classes start.

The language in question is a small snippet, part of a 200-plus-page education bill passed into law this past session. The portion of the law itself limits district employees -- including SROs -- from placing students into certain holds.

What follows is the exact wording of the law in question:

Police leaders from throughout the state have joined with some Republican leaders in asking for clarity in the law.

On Wednesday, Minnesota's Republican Party chair David Hann called for a special legislative session to address school safety concerns:

"School resource officers play a critical role in ensuring school safety. But sadly, our schools are less safe today due to the Minnesota DFL's extreme, single-party control, and their zealous anti-police agenda has put students, teachers, and staff in danger. "Governor Tim Walz and legislative Democrats should listen to the serious concerns raised today by law enforcement and legislative Republicans, who are calling for an immediate and brief special session to address this critical issue "I encourage all Minnesotans who support a special session to address this critical gap in school safety to contact their elected officials."

The four chairs of the Minnesota Senate and House education committees -- Sens. Mary Kunesh and Steve Cwodzinski and Reps. Cheryl Youakim and Laurie Pryor -- issued a statement Wednesday:

"The DFL-led Legislature and Governor Walz made historic investments in education this year, including free school meals for all children and more staff to help our kids navigate mental health challenges. We are united in our commitment to ensuring a safe, supportive, and healthy learning environment for students and everyone who works in our Minnesota schools. We value the role that School Resource Officers play in keeping schools safe, and Governor Walz's administration is working diligently to ensure that districts and law enforcement have the guidance they need to do their jobs effectively."