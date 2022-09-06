Watch CBS News
Parents arrested after 15-month-old dies of suspected narcotics overdose

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 1-year-old died of a suspected narcotics overdose.

Few details have been released but the incident happened on the 200 block of County Road B2 at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies say that the boy was found by the child's mother in medical distress. Investigators say this occurred after the baby had been left with his father for about 15 or 20 minutes, according to his mother.

Officers tried to resuscitate the child, who was then taken by Allina medics, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The 31-year-old mother of the victim has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter, and a warrant was issued for the boy's father.

An autopsy was still pending.

