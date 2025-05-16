Hopkins celebrates Paige Bueckers as her WNBA career begins

One of the best basketball players from Minnesota made her WNBA debut on Friday, playing against the team she grew up watching.

Paige Bueckers drew a crowd as the Dallas Wings took on the Minnesota Lynx in her first professional game.

There was a watch party in "Paige Bueckers, Minnesota", also known as Hopkins, which temporarily changed its name.

WCCO

"Welcome to Paige Bueckers, Minnesota," said Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon.

On Friday morning, the mayor poured out positivity for the Dallas Wings point guard in her hometown zip code.

Restaurants made special burgers, sushi rolls, cookies and brewed a beer - Paige's 3-Point Pale Ale - to celebrate her.

Bear Cave Brewing

At her former school, it was a gathering of support.

"Just from the first practice, you knew she was going to be something special," said one of her former coaches, Karl Schroeder, who says he remembers her starting varsity point guard as an eighth grader. "She's getting the national attention she deserves. She's a great person. Working with her every day, for us it's almost like it's just Paige."

A father-daughter duo drove from Chicago for the celebration.

"I think she's a really good inspiration and role model for girls and women in general," said Savannah Streiff, who drove from Chicago with her father.

An inspiration that Tim Streiff knew his daughter, Savannah, who plays high school basketball, would want to celebrate.

"I think life is an adventure, and I've always tried to bring fun, exciting things to my daughter to experience," said Tim Streiff.

And the exciting time at Hopkins High School also brings inspiration to many.

"It makes us want to be better people, too, because you know how much she cares for those around her," said Schroeder.

Bueckers scored 10 points and had seven rebounds for the Wings during Friday night's game, though the Lynx came out on top 99-84.

She'll return to Minnesota on Wednesday when Dallas takes on the Lynx at Target Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.