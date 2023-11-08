Owners of Colorado funeral home where 190 improperly stored bodies discovered arrested in Oklahoma

Lawsuit filed against southern Colorado funeral home where 189 improperly stored bodies found Lawsuit filed against southern Colorado funeral home where 189 improperly stored bodies found 02:39

The owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home have been arrested more than a month after 190 improperly stored bodies were discovered inside a facility in Penrose. Jon and Carie Hallford were arrested in Wagoner, Okla. on suspicion of committing the crimes of abuse of a corpse, theft, money laundering, and forgery, all felonies.

Jon Hallford

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office began an investigation on Oct. 4 after neighbors reported an odor emanating from the funeral home.

Law enforcement, including the FBI, were investigating the site of a funeral home in Fremont County.

According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, because the Hallfords were arrested in a different state, their first advisement in El Paso County District Court will be determined during the extradition process.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said that the probable cause affidavit will remain sealed to protect the investigation.

"I want to warn you, the information contained in that affidavit is absolutely shocking," said Allen during a news conference to update the investigation on Wednesday morning.

Carie Hallford

All decedents were removed from the funeral home on Oct. 13 and transported to the El Paso County Coroner's Office. Investigators continue to work to identify those remains found inside.

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said that they have positively identified 110 individuals and still need to identify 80 more.

"Individuals are being identified through fingerprints, dental records, and medical hardware. Once we have exhausted these methods, we will move on to DNA testing, if necessary," said Keller.

The Hallfords remain in custody on a $2 million cash bond.

Gov. Jared Polis released this statement following the arrest announcement, "I am relieved that criminal charges have been brought against the funeral home owner and a criminal investigation is proceeding. I know this will not bring peace to the families impacted by this heart-wrenching incident but we hope the individuals responsible are held fully accountable in a court of law."

Investigators at the scene of Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose.

The FBI and CBI had dispatched crews to the funeral home last month as part of the investigation.

At least one family involved in the investigation has filed a lawsuit against the funeral home.

Additional Information from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office:

Families who have not already done so are asked to go to https://forms.fbi.gov/penrose-funeral-home and complete the questionnaire to assist in this process.

If you believe you or your loved one might have been impacted and you have further questions, please send an email to penrosefuneralhome@fbi.gov. This is the most effective way to connect with resources; a person will respond to all emails from family members.