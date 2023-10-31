Watch CBS News
Lawsuit filed against Colorado funeral home where 189 improperly stored bodies were discovered

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Some of the families involved in the investigation into improperly stored bodies discovered earlier this month at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose have filed a lawsuit. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office began an investigation on Oct. 4 after neighbors reported an odor emanating from the funeral home.

Law enforcement, including the FBI, were investigating the site of a funeral home in Fremont County.  KKTV 11News

RELATED: Colorado hasn't licensed funeral practitioners since 1983. Now some want change.

At least one family member of a person identified among the 189 human remains has filed a lawsuit, according to the CBS affiliate in Colorado Springs. The lawsuit makes 13 claims for relief against the funeral home and its owners. 

  Investigators at the scene of Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose. CBS

The El Paso County Coroner's Office said most of the people have been identified or tentatively identified. All decedents were removed from the funeral home on Oct. 13 and transported to the El Paso County Coroner's Office. 

The FBI and CBI have dispatched crews to the funeral home as part of the investigation.   

Additional Information from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office: 

Families who have not already done so are asked to go to https://forms.fbi.gov/penrose-funeral-home and complete the questionnaire to assist in this process.

If you believe you or your loved one might have been impacted and you have further questions, please send an email to penrosefuneralhome@fbi.gov. This is the most effective way to connect with resources; a person will respond to all emails from family members.

