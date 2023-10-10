More resources arrive to help with improperly stored bodies investigation at funeral home in Penrose

More resources help with improperly stored bodies investigation at funeral home in Penrose

More resources have arrived to help with the investigation into more than 115 improperly stored bodies at a funeral home in Penrose. Last week, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office began an investigation after neighbors reported an odor emanating from the Return to Nature Funeral Home.

Investigators at the scene of Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose. CBS

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the property on Monday where investigators were suiting up in hazardous materials suits before entering the property.

On Tuesday, an incident management team with the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center arrived at the funeral home along with security resources.

Some of those include security fencing and staff, tents, body bags, refrigeration trucks, morgue trailers, PPE and coroner staff support.

The Fremont County coroner said the identification process could take several months with the focus on showing respect for the decedents and their families.

Last week, the FBI discussed the operations as involving technical teams specifically trained for these types of investigations.