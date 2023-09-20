Watch CBS News
Owatonna police, SWAT team arrest suspect on firearms complaint

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

OWATONNA, Minn. — Owatonna city officials say an incident that prompted a SWAT response and street closure ended in an arrest Wednesday morning.

The city said the area near the 100 block of 22nd Street Northwest was closed while the police department and a regional SWAT team were "working a scene" at an apartment.

Around 9 a.m., the city said the area was "safe for the public" and a person was arrested on a firearms complaint.

Few other details about the incident were given.

