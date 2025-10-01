Owamni, award-winning Minneapolis restaurant, relocating to Guthrie Theater

Owamni, a decorated Indigenous restaurant that sits along the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, is relocating — but it's not going far.

The eatery will move into the Guthrie Theater, about half a mile from its current spot, according to a joint announcement from the two entities.

Sean Sherman, Owamni's chef and co-owner, says the restaurant "outgrew our original location almost the moment we opened."

"The space at the Guthrie doubles the size of our current location, and together we will continue to reconnect people with traditional Indigenous food practices and support Native cultural revitalization and community well-being," Sherman said.

The restaurant will move to the main floor of the Guthrie in spring of next year.

"This mission-driven, nonprofit collaboration reflects the Guthrie's deep commitment to our community and to enhancing the vibrancy of the Mississippi riverfront in downtown Minneapolis," Guthrie Artistic Director Joseph Haj said.

Owamni opened in 2021 at 420 South First Street. That year, it made the New York Times' list of its 50 favorite restaurants. A year after that, it won the James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant. Sherman was one of Time's 100 most influential people in 2023.

An electrical fire in 2023 closed the restaurant briefly.

Note: The video above originally aired Jan. 27, 2025.