Overnight snow to make for tough Friday morning commute in the Twin Cities

Diesel spills onto I-494 in Edina after semi-truck crash during overnight snowstorm

Diesel spills onto I-494 in Edina after semi-truck crash during overnight snowstorm

Diesel spills onto I-494 in Edina after semi-truck crash during overnight snowstorm

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been a warm winter, but the snow is here, and we've got some reminders before you hit the roads so you can stay safe.

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames says about 3-4 inches of snow has fallen so far across most of the Twin Cities.

WEATHER RESOURCES: More weather coverage | Animated radars | School Closings & Delays

That snow has already caused problems on metro roads. An overnight crash caused hours of cleanup in Edina. A semi-truck accident spilled diesel fuel onto westbound Interstate 494 under the France Avenue overpass. A contractor was called out to help clean it up.

RELATED: Reminders and helpful tips for driving in the snow after a calm winter

WCCO

One wild crash happened before any snow fell. MnDOT cameras captured an SUV speeding down Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Thursday night. It hit a truck, flipped on its side, slid along the divider and didn't stop until it rear-ended another SUV.

It skidded down the interstate for nearly 10 seconds before it finally came to a rest. The Minnesota State Patrol says they arrested the driver for drunk driving. No injuries were reported in that crash.

RELATED: Could the Twin Cities get more than half the season's current snowfall total by Tuesday? Here's what we know

Many of us may want to stay off of the roads Friday, but sometimes you don't have a choice.

James Kilbarada, owner of Elite Driving, has been teaching the rules of the road for 20 years. He has some tips to stay safe in these dangerous conditions.

Kilbarada says the most important thing to remember is to give yourself some room.

"Break more than you think you have to at first, so if you do hit that patch of ice you've already taken off a bunch of your speed," Kilbarada said. "Don't be the problem. Look out for other people."

The best ways to look out for others include turning on your headlights when it's snowing, avoiding cruise control and giving yourself extra time.

And of course, be patient with yourself and others on the road.

RELATED: MSP Airport, MnDOT prep for 1-2 punch of spring break and snowstorms