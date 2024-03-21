MSP Airport, MnDOT prep for 1-2 punch of spring break and snowstorms

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is watching the forecast closely as they prepare for the impending snow, but so is the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be some of the busiest days for spring break travel.

The airport has its staff monitoring the weather in addition to help from the National Weather Service, but they say they're always ready.

RELATED: Major weather shift could make March the snowiest month of the season in Minnesota

And that's a good thing because nearly 48,000 passengers are expected to pass through TSA at MSP on Thursday and Friday.

Officials say airport travel this month is up 10% compared to this time last year and during peak periods. Numbers are expected to reach levels MSP hasn't seen since 2019.

WCCO

As far as the roads, MnDOT says the 200 plows in the metro and 800 statewide are ready. Leaders there say the good thing about spring snowstorms is the temperatures.

"They don't traditionally stick around long either," said MnDOT's Anne Meyer. "We really do have some temperatures working in our favor where we should see some melting happening right away. But again, remembering that that might again have colder temps at night, so just being more winter aware."

WEATHER RESOURCES: More weather coverage | Animated radars

This one-two punch of a snowstorm seems to have the potential for rain, snow and mix. Depending on what happens as we get closer to when the snow arrives, MnDOT crews pre-treat the roads, paying extra attention to the bridges, overpasses and ramps that tend to get slick first.

"Every element of a snowstorm will impact what we do. Timing, temperature and type of snow. And we're gonna see a variety of things happening here the next few days across the state, and we're going to be ready for each of those layers," Meyer said. "And that's why we have systems that we do so that we can really best approach each route that's out there, depending on what they're seeing. So if they're seeing rain before snow, if a particular area is seeing more snow than others, you know, we can really make those adjustments."

MSP officials say this busy stretch of travel is expected to peak on April 4 with 449 departures on that day alone.

At the start of last year, the airport averaged 358 flights a day.

RELATED: Preparations underway for incoming early spring snow storm