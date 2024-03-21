Driver arrested for DWI after flipping car on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis, state patrol says

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis arrested a driver after they flipped a vehicle on Interstate 94, injuring two people on Thursday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver had been traveling in the left lane of westbound I-94 at Cedar Avenue in a Chevy Malibu when traffic started to slow. The driver hit a Toyota Tacoma, causing the Malibu to flip. The vehicle hit another car before coming to a stop, authorities report.

MnDOT

Two passengers in the Malibu were transported to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver, who the state patrol says showed signs of impairment, was arrested on suspicion of DWI.