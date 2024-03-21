Reminders and helpful tips for driving in the snow after a calm winter

Helpful tips for driving in the snow

Helpful tips for driving in the snow

Helpful tips for driving in the snow

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been a while since we've seen snow falling or had to drive in it.

On Thursday afternoon, many people rushed to buy salt and shovels to get ahead of the storm.

Roads are already starting to get slushy and slippery, with several crashes across the metro Thursday night. The morning commute will be even more messy.

So, to make sure we don't end up in the ditch we are getting a refresher on winter driving tips.

James Kilibarda is the owner of Elite Driving. For the past 20 years, he's been teaching the rules of the road.

RELATED: Could the Twin Cities get more than half the season's current snowfall total by Tuesday? Here's what we know

With a double dose of snow expected, Kilibarda says the most important thing to remember is to give yourself some room.

"The speed limit isn't just set for snow; the speed limit is set for ideal conditions," he said.

Kilibarda believes increasing the following distance gives you more space to stop if you need it.

"I would want because if that car got in a crash and spun out, I would still not be impacted," he said. "Don't be the problem, look out for other people."

Other helpful tips include:

Turn on your headlights when it's snowing.

Avoid cruise control.

Givie yourself extra time and be patient.

Kilibarda wants to remind everyone that we're all in this together as we journey home through this snowstorm.

WEATHER RESOURCES: More weather coverage | Animated radars