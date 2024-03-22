Watch CBS News
How much snow did we get in Minnesota overnight? Here's a look

By Joseph Dames, Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from March 22, 2024
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from March 22, 2024 03:20

MINNEAPOLIS — The first of two wintry weather systems is now beginning to taper off Friday morning after leaving plowable snow for a large swath of Minnesota.

Most of the state got at least some snow — the exception being southwestern and far northern Minnesota. Many areas saw 2-5 inches of snow, with the heaviest concentration in central Minnesota.

Here's a look at more specific snowfall totals from WCCO's Weather Watcher Network

In the Twin Cities area, Edina received 3.1 inches and Eagan got 2.1 inches. Areas south of the cities, including Lakeville and Farmington, received about 3 inches of snow.

Some areas northwest of the cities saw more than 5 inches, including Nowthen (5.5 inches) and Clear Lake Township (5.5 inches).

A Weather Watcher in Shafer — about 50 miles northeast of Minneapolis — recorded a whopping 8 inches overnight.   

wwn-snowfall-map2-1.png
WCCO

Official snowfall totals, including for Minneapolis, are expected later in the morning. 

Friday's forecast high is 33 degrees. As the system clears out, there is some potential for sunshine.

WEATHER RESOURCES:  More weather coverage | Animated radars | School Closings & Delays

The weekend will start quiet with sunshine and temps in the lower 30s. Some flurries are possible late Saturday before the next storm system approaches Sunday.   

wwn-snowfall-map.png
WCCO

MORE: Could the Twin Cities get more than half the season's current snowfall total by Tuesday? Here's what we know

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 7:56 AM CDT

