How much snow did we get in Minnesota overnight? Here's a look

MINNEAPOLIS — The first of two wintry weather systems is now beginning to taper off Friday morning after leaving plowable snow for a large swath of Minnesota.

Most of the state got at least some snow — the exception being southwestern and far northern Minnesota. Many areas saw 2-5 inches of snow, with the heaviest concentration in central Minnesota.

Here's a look at more specific snowfall totals from WCCO's Weather Watcher Network.



In the Twin Cities area, Edina received 3.1 inches and Eagan got 2.1 inches. Areas south of the cities, including Lakeville and Farmington, received about 3 inches of snow.

Some areas northwest of the cities saw more than 5 inches, including Nowthen (5.5 inches) and Clear Lake Township (5.5 inches).

A Weather Watcher in Shafer — about 50 miles northeast of Minneapolis — recorded a whopping 8 inches overnight.

Official snowfall totals, including for Minneapolis, are expected later in the morning.

Friday's forecast high is 33 degrees. As the system clears out, there is some potential for sunshine.

The weekend will start quiet with sunshine and temps in the lower 30s. Some flurries are possible late Saturday before the next storm system approaches Sunday.

