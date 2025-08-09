Overnight stabbing leaves 1 dead in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are asking for anyone who has information about a fatal stabbing in the city early Saturday morning to come forward as they work to make an arrest.

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of 14th Street East just before 12:45 a.m. for a reported stabbing. There, a man in his 40s was found with life-threatening injuries. He was brought to an area hospital, but he died there due to his injuries. He's expected to be identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

At this time, police say they're still determining what led up to the stabbing.

"Every piece of information can help an investigation," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

If you have details which may aid police, you can email policetips@minneapolismn.gov, call 612-673-5845, or leave anonymous tips with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by sending a tip in online.