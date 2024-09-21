Overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis leaves two dead, three injured

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people are dead and two juveniles and an adult are injured after a shooting in downtown Minneapolis overnight.

According to Assistant Police Chief Katie Blackwell, officer responded to a 911 call about shots fired at 1:56 a.m. to the intersection of south Fifth Street and Hennepin Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers say they provided medical aid to five people: two males ages 20 and 21, and three females ages 16, 17 and 21.

Blackwell said police administered CPR on one of the males and a tourniquet on the other.

All five people were taken to Hennepin Healthcare where police say "two succumbed to their injuries."

MPD recovered one firearm at the scene.

One person has been booked for inciting a riot, police say. They also report that they believe more people were involved in a fight that led up to the shooting.

Blackwell says that starting on Saturday, MPD will beef up their patrols downtown in partnership with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Metro Transit Police and a community group called "21 Days for Peace."

This is a developing story. Check back to WCCO.com later for updates.