Overnight fire causes evacuation of Hopkins apartment building

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

HOPKINS, Minn. -- An overnight fire in Hopkins caused the evacuation of a seven-story apartment building. 

Firefighters were on scene at the Knollwood Towers near Lake Street and Blake Road around 3:30 a.m. The fire was on the third floor.

Everyone was evacuated in the middle of the night. Three Metro Transit buses were brought in to keep resident warm. The Red Cross was also called in to help the residents temporarily displaced.

Residents are now back in their apartments.

Police said they did not have any reports of significant injuries.  

March 26, 2023

