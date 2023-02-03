Watch CBS News
Local News

Overcrowded event leads to chaos at Minneapolis Islamic center

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Overcrowded event leads to chaos at Minneapolis Islamic center
Overcrowded event leads to chaos at Minneapolis Islamic center 00:25

MINNEAPOLIS – A beyond-capacity event in Minneapolis Thursday night led to several people fainting and getting injured, including children.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were sent to the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center, on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South, at about 7 p.m., but "fire and ambulance crews could not access due to deadlock of traffic and parked cars blocking access."

raw-mosque-incident-south-minneapolis-scene-broll.jpg
CBS

Firefighters and paramedics had to proceed on foot to reach the victims, who were both inside and outside the building.

Several people were transported to Hennepin Healthcare, while others drove themselves to be evaluated.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 10:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.