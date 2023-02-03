Overcrowded event leads to chaos at Minneapolis Islamic center

MINNEAPOLIS – A beyond-capacity event in Minneapolis Thursday night led to several people fainting and getting injured, including children.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were sent to the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center, on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South, at about 7 p.m., but "fire and ambulance crews could not access due to deadlock of traffic and parked cars blocking access."

CBS

Firefighters and paramedics had to proceed on foot to reach the victims, who were both inside and outside the building.

Several people were transported to Hennepin Healthcare, while others drove themselves to be evaluated.