Overcrowded basketball tournament prompts large police response

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Police were called to Eden Prairie High School after the crowd at a basketball tournament grew over-capacity. 

Police say they were called just before 6 p.m. Saturday to help disperse the crowed. The crowed had gathered for the Prep Hoops North Battle at the Lakes basketball tournament. Police say a few minor scuffles broke out, but there were no large fights and no reported injuries. 

Prep Hoops North rented the space from Eden Prairie High School, but did not follow the rental agreement, according to a statement from the Eden Prairie School District. 

Police say that all activities related to the tournament have been canceled for Saturday evening and Sunday. 

Several law enforcement agencies were also on scene to help Eden Prairie police. No arrests were made. 

