Outdoor workers urged to prioritize health as air quality worsens: "Nobody is immune to this"

Wildfire smoke blanketing Minnesota has pushed air quality into never-before-seen levels, creating health concerns for residents across the state and forcing outdoor workers to spend hours in heat and smoke.

"We're always prepared, you just got to work through it," said 3 Bear Landscaping laborer Brandon Waak.

For landscaping crews like Waak's, staying inside is an option but is choosing to work through smokey conditions.

"My boss is really good at notifying crews of heat or smoke from the wildfires. He always wants us to be safe," said Waak. "It definitely takes some mental effort to work out here everyday, you have to love it and what you do."

Their crew has been out working since early Wednesday morning, working to create a retaining wall while taking breaks as necessary. Waak said he experienced the first stages of heat stroke last year and relies heavily on breaks, hydrations and knowing when to take a step back.

"Taking breaks is number one, don't overwork yourself," said Waak.

Brandon Waak operates landscaping machinery in the Twin Cities on July 16, 2026. WCCO

The air quality index reached hazardous levels, meaning the air can affect everyone's health — not just sensitive groups. Health officials have urged the public to limit outdoor time until conditions improve.

"We've never seen numbers this high before ever in our state. This is a really unique situation. It's something people need to take very seriously," said Dr. Beth Stegora, Hennepin Health care provider and subject matter expert on heat and health. "We're at the maroon level, we've never seen that level. When we're at that level all groups and types of people are at risk. Nobody is immune to this."

Stegora said children, older adults, pregnant people and other sensitive groups are among the greatest risks. However, outdoor workers are a special case because of their prolonged exposure.

"It's a big loss to labor, but in the long term the impact of the labor industry is worse if you have people working through this," Stegora said.

She said that any amount of time someone spent outside right now can be particularly damaging. She suggests that outdoor workers postpone work or find indoor spots with clean air.

"I think if there is ever a time to postpone work, today and tomorrow would be the days. If you have the opportunity to take breaks go to your truck, get some fresh air. If you can wear an N95 mask, that can help filter some of the particulates," she said.

Stegora strongly suggests anyone with worsening shortness of breath, chest pain or persistent breathing difficulty should seek medical care.

She also suggests monitoring the air quality index and to contact care providers if you have any questions about what level is deemed safe for you.