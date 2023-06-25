Watch CBS News
Open Your Heart: Summer Challenge

"The OYH Summer Challenge aims to boost food shelves in Minnesota when they need it most. During the summer months, food shelf donations are traditionally low. For the thousands of Minnesota families that rely on free breakfast and lunch programs during the school year, the summer makes it difficult for them to secure food. Open Your Heart's Summer Challenge makes it possible for Minnesota food shelves to restock and distribute fresh and frozen foods during this difficult time of year."

Click here for more. 

