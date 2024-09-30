New charges filed against deadly Minneapolis shooting spree suspect
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced new criminal charges on Monday morning against the man accused of going on a deadly shooting spree in south Minneapolis earlier this month.
Joshua Jones, 36, has already been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder for two shootings on Sept. 18 near homeless encampments.
On Monday, Moriarty said Jones also faces one additional second-degree murder charge, two additional second-degree attempted murder charges, three counts of illegal firearms possession and one count of second-degree assault in connection to an attack at a Minneapolis light rail station on March 18.
In total, Jones now faces these charges:
- Two counts of second-degree murder (Sept. 18 shootings)
- Three counts of second-degree attempted murder (Sept. 18 shootings)
- Three counts of illegal firearms possession (Sept. 18 shootings)
- One count of second-degree assault (March 18 attack)
According to Moriarty's office, Jones, of Bemidji, is also under investigation for a separate homicide earlier that same morning.
Investigators say all of the shootings happened in the Phillips neighborhood. Police say they have video of Jones shooting and killing someone.