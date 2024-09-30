New charges filed against deadly Minneapolis shooting spree suspect

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced new criminal charges on Monday morning against the man accused of going on a deadly shooting spree in south Minneapolis earlier this month.

Joshua Jones, 36, has already been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder for two shootings on Sept. 18 near homeless encampments.

On Monday, Moriarty said Jones also faces one additional second-degree murder charge, two additional second-degree attempted murder charges, three counts of illegal firearms possession and one count of second-degree assault in connection to an attack at a Minneapolis light rail station on March 18.

In total, Jones now faces these charges:

Two counts of second-degree murder (Sept. 18 shootings)



Three counts of second-degree attempted murder (Sept. 18 shootings)

Three counts of illegal firearms possession (Sept. 18 shootings)

One count of second-degree assault (March 18 attack)



Joshua Jones Hennepin County Jail

According to Moriarty's office, Jones, of Bemidji, is also under investigation for a separate homicide earlier that same morning.

Investigators say all of the shootings happened in the Phillips neighborhood. Police say they have video of Jones shooting and killing someone.