One dead, several injured in car crash near Princeton

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

PRINCETON, Minn. — A man has died and several others injured after a crash near Princeton Saturday afternoon. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says that a 36-year-old man from Harris was driving a Buick when it crossed the center line on Highway 95. The Buick then collided with a Chevrolet Equinox. The driver, who was not wearing his seatbelt, died from his injuries. 

Three other people, including two juveniles, were in the car. They all suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 63-year-old woman from Wisconsin, had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Regions Hospital. 

Two other passengers in the Chevrolet, including a 14-year-old, had injuries not considered life-threatening but were taken to a nearby hospital. 

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

