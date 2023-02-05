Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Car strikes, kills woman in Brooklyn Park

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a woman is dead Saturday evening after a car hit her in Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were dispatched to a pedestrian versus vehicle accident shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Avenue North.

screen-shot-2023-02-04-at-8-49-51-pm.png
A woman is dead after a car hit her in Brooklyn Park. CBS Minnesota

Officers say they found a person in the road they believe to be an adult woman and pronounced her dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, police say. 

Impaired driving is not a suspected factor in the crash.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 4, 2023 / 8:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.