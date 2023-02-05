Car strikes, kills woman in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a woman is dead Saturday evening after a car hit her in Brooklyn Park.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were dispatched to a pedestrian versus vehicle accident shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Avenue North.
Officers say they found a person in the road they believe to be an adult woman and pronounced her dead on the scene.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, police say.
Impaired driving is not a suspected factor in the crash.
