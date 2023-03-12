While marking 100 years, Ecolab pledges $2M investment in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A St. Paul-based business is announcing a multi-million dollar investment in the city, as they mark a century in business.

Ecolab announced Sunday they're planning to invest $2 million for a project in partnership with the city.

They're planning to convert the sidewalk and concrete plaza outside their headquarters into a green-space.

They announced the project at an employee party Sunday at Rice Park. CEO Christophe Beck and Sen. Amy Klobuchar were among those at the event.

"St. Paul is our home. It's where everything started, it's where the company is being led. That's where the visions are being developed as well," Beck said. "And we have 3,000 people living and working here, and St. Paul and our company are one in the same. So we want to contribute as much as we can to the future of St. Paul, to the beauty of St. Paul. Having a city that's safe, that's thriving, that's a place where people want to come."

The company specializes in products and services related to cleaning, sanitizing, food safety and infection prevention. They say the project should be complete by early next year.