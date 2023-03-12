Watch CBS News
Local News

While marking 100 years, Ecolab pledges $2M investment in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Ecolab pledges $2M investment in St. Paul
Ecolab pledges $2M investment in St. Paul 01:04

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A St. Paul-based business is announcing a multi-million dollar investment in the city, as they mark a century in business.

Ecolab announced Sunday they're planning to invest $2 million for a project in partnership with the city.

They're planning to convert the sidewalk and concrete plaza outside their headquarters into a green-space.

They announced the project at an employee party Sunday at Rice Park. CEO Christophe Beck and Sen. Amy Klobuchar were among those at the event.  

530p-sotvo-ecolab-inves-wcco306w.jpg
CBS

"St. Paul is our home. It's where everything started, it's where the company is being led. That's where the visions are being developed as well," Beck said. "And we have 3,000 people living and working here, and St. Paul and our company are one in the same. So we want to contribute as much as we can to the future of St. Paul, to the beauty of St. Paul. Having a city that's safe, that's thriving, that's a place where people want to come." 

The company specializes in products and services related to cleaning, sanitizing, food safety and infection prevention. They say the project should be complete by early next year.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 5:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.