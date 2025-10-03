Watch CBS News
Community activist Omar Jamal to speak out about being detained by ICE in Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Somali-American community activist Omar Jamal will speak on Friday about his time being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and held in a jail in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Jamal will be joined at the press conference, which starts at 10 a.m. in Albert Lea, by members of the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Jamal was held as an ICE detainee from Aug. 29 to Sept. 30.

Jamar will provide a statement and answer questions about his time in custody.

This press conference comes just hours after ICE agents reportedly entered a St. Paul resident's backyard and detained an entire roofing crew.

This story will be updated.

