ICE agents arrest roofing crew in St. Paul

Neighbors come together after ICE arrests roofers in St. Paul

Witnesses say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents showed up to a neighborhood in north-end St. Paul in unmarked cars Thursday morning and arrested an entire roofing crew.

An ICE spokesperson confirmed four men were arrested, saying three of the men had criminal convictions and orders for removal. The fourth man will be placed in immigration proceedings.

At a vigil Thursday night, advocates for immigrant rights called for neighbors to fight back against the immigration crackdown.

"Our families deserve to go to work, come home and spend time with our loved ones. I also want to be clear: Minnesota depends on us," a speaker at the vigil said.

One resident told WCCO his property was damaged during the raid.

"I came out to my back door and there were probably 10 ICE agents and then the people they were arresting, all over my yard. I stepped out of my house, looked around the corner and I saw this," Nicholas said, gesturing to his broken fence.

He doesn't know how his fence broke, but says an agent told him they would get it fixed.

Officials say more about the arrests will be released soon.