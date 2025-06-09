Two Minnesotans help lead Oklahoma Sooners to 7th NCAA women's gymnastics title

It was a rookie year to remember for Lily Pederson and Elle Mueller on the University of Oklahoma women's gymnastics team. The freshmen helped lead the Sooners to their seventh NCAA title back in April.

"I knew it could be achievable, but I didn't know freshman year, right out of the gate," Mueller said.

"Being able to have two people from the same state, and two friends being able to go to the same college, and accomplish both of our dreams and goals, it's amazing," Pederson said.

Pederson grew up competing for Flips Gymnastics in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and Mueller at Twin City Twisters in Champlin, Minnesota. The two often competed against each other as kids.

Elle Mueller of the Oklahoma Sooners competes on the floor exercise during the NCAA Seattle Regional gymnastics meet at Alaska Airlines Arena on April 6, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. Ali Gradischer / Getty Images

"So literally we've known each other since we were so young, to now we're teammates at OU, so now it's so cool that both of us from Minnesota are now at the number one college," Pederson said.

Now, these northerners are creating names for themselves in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

"Yeah, we're really proud. I mean, we get made fun of for our accents sometimes, but it's fine, it's totally fine," Pederson said, laughing.

It was a rare experience for two freshmen to contribute in big ways at the Division I NCAA Nationals. Mueller competed on the floor, earning a 9.90, and again on the vault, earning a 9.98 for the Sooners.

"I wasn't competing for myself anymore, I was competing for my team because we all wanted to win that national championship," Mueller said.

Pederson competed on the beam, vault and bars at nationals. She rebounded from a fall on the beam in the semifinals in a huge way, earning a 9.9375 after nailing her dismount when it mattered most.

Lily Pederson of the University of Oklahoma performs her beam routine during the NCAA Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on April 19, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. Aric Becker/ISI Photos / Getty Images

"On day two, I completed the best beam routine I've had in my life. I had the best score I've ever had," Pederson said. "It was such an amazing feeling, and knowing everyone believed in me and was confident in me, like the celebration after, it was a feeling like no other. I was feeling all the emotions and it's a feeling I'll never forget."

No matter how big the wins are now and in the future, these gymnasts are always thankful for where the love of this sport started.

"[It] keeps me humble and keeps me to myself and reminds me of how far I've come," Mueller said.

The Sooners had a nearly undefeated season and won the SEC for the first time in this conference.