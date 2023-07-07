Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Ogilvie town sign, originally misspelled, now fixed

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Small Minnesota town name misspelled, but locals are taking it in stride
Small Minnesota town name misspelled, but locals are taking it in stride 00:51

OGILVIE, Minn. --The misspelling of a small Minnesota town name on a new sign has now been fixed.

Ogilvie, which is about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities, had a new sign installed recently. But it was spelled incorrectly as "Oglivie."

Residents of the roughly 400-person town took it in stride, however.

"It's easy to misspell," said resident Sharon Johnson. "I'm just gonna laugh about it and wait for it to happen again."

oglivie-misspelled.png
The original, misspelled sign CBS

Note: The above video first aired on July 2, 2023

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 9:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.