Ogilvie town sign, originally misspelled, now fixed
OGILVIE, Minn. --The misspelling of a small Minnesota town name on a new sign has now been fixed.
Ogilvie, which is about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities, had a new sign installed recently. But it was spelled incorrectly as "Oglivie."
Residents of the roughly 400-person town took it in stride, however.
"It's easy to misspell," said resident Sharon Johnson. "I'm just gonna laugh about it and wait for it to happen again."
Note: The above video first aired on July 2, 2023
