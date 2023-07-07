Ogilvie town sign, originally misspelled, now fixed

Small Minnesota town name misspelled, but locals are taking it in stride

Small Minnesota town name misspelled, but locals are taking it in stride

Small Minnesota town name misspelled, but locals are taking it in stride

OGILVIE, Minn. --The misspelling of a small Minnesota town name on a new sign has now been fixed.

Ogilvie, which is about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities, had a new sign installed recently. But it was spelled incorrectly as "Oglivie."

Residents of the roughly 400-person town took it in stride, however.

"It's easy to misspell," said resident Sharon Johnson. "I'm just gonna laugh about it and wait for it to happen again."

The original, misspelled sign CBS

Note: The above video first aired on July 2, 2023