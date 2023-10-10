Officials reigniting search for Peter Achermann, missing from Staples since 2009

STAPLES, Minn. — Authorities in central Minnesota announced Monday they will reopen the search for a man who has been missing since 2009.

Peter Achermann was last seen on Warner Road in Staples on July 24, 2009. His car was found the next day on 85th Avenue Southwest in Becker Township.

Peter Achermann Cass County Sheriff's Office

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said Monday it will revisit the area where Achermann's car was found. The sheriff's office said "nothing significant has been recently learned about the case," but changes in the landscape and terrain of the area will allow previously unsearchable areas to be probed.

"The ongoing drought has provided an opportunity to search dried ditches and lowlands that were once filled with water, and timber harvesting has been done on neighboring parcels, with some parcels changing ownership," the sheriff's office said.

Officials are not asking for the public's help in searching the area, but anyone with information about Achermann's disappearance can call 218-547-1424 or submit a tip anonymously on the CrimeStoppers website.