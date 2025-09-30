Officials investigating fire at Minneapolis' Al Hikma Mosque

4 things to know from Sept. 30, 2025

There are increased concerns in Minneapolis after a fire erupted at a mosque.

The fire at Al Hikma Mosque started around 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officials say accumulated trash near an unused entrance to the mosque was burning and extinguished by the Minneapolis Fire Department. The fire did not extend into the building.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations or CAIR said security cameras recorded an unidentified person leaving the area.

CAIR is calling for an investigation into possible bias motive for the fire.

Minneapolis police say they are investigating to determine if the fire was suspicious.

No arrests have been made.