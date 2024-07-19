3-year-old in critical condition after Brooklyn Park dog attack

Many flights canceled, delayed at MSP Airport due to global outage, and other headlines

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A 3-year-old is in critical condition after a dog attack in Brooklyn Park on Friday afternoon.

Brooklyn Park police say they were dispatched the dog attack on the 7500 block of Brooklyn Park Drive North around 12:45 p.m. There, they found two pit bulls attacking the boy.

The boy had been playing at on playground equipment outside the home when he was attacked, police say.

According to police, several officers discharged their service weapons and hit both dogs. One of the dogs was killed and the other was injured.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The injured dog was taken to a nearby animal care facility. The dog owners, who live at the home the boy was playing at, are cooperating with police.

The incident is under investigation.