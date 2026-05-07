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Officer, man in fatal Virginia, Minnesota, police shooting identified

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
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Chloe Rosen

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The man killed by police and the officer who shot him in Virginia, Minnesota, last week has been identified as Ethan Basche, 31, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. 

The Virginia Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Second Avenue South around 8:20 a.m. after hearing of a man pacing back and forth, wearing a ski mask and waving a gun. 

Lt. Henry Trunk with the Virginia Police Department found Basche walking down the sidewalk holding what appeared to be a gun, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Trunk ordered Basche to put his hands in the air, officials say. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Basche walked towards Trunk and appeared to raise what appeared to be a gun.

Trunk fired his weapon at Basche, striking him. Other officers provided medical aid to Basche before he was transported to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead. 

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, crime scene personnel recovered a ski mask, spent casings and a "torch lighter that is consistent with the appearance of a firearm."  

No officer was injured in the incident. Trunk, the officer who fired their gun is on critical incident leave, which is standard practice.

Body cameras were worn and captured portions of the incident between Basche and Trunk. They did not say whether the video would be released. 

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office will decide whether or not to press charges once the investigation is complete. 

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