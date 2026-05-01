Minnesota BCA investigating "use of force" incident in Virginia, Minnesota
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on the scene of a "use of force" incident in Virginia, Minnesota Friday morning.
Few details were immediately available, but the BCA said other crime scene personnel had also responded to the area.
The investigation remains ongoing, and the BCA reported that "more information will be made available after the preliminary investigation is complete."
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO as more information is available.