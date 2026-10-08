Officer fires gun after armed carjacking, squad car hit by stolen car

A Minneapolis police officer fired his gun after a teenager committed an armed carjacking and struck a squad car Thursday afternoon.

Minneapolis police say they were called to the area of West 31st and Pillsbury Avenue on reports of a person with a gun. While en route, they learned that it was an armed carjacking attempt.

The suspect, a 16-year-old, tried to carjack someone; however, the driver of the car drove away in fear. The 16-year-old then carjacked a different driver and drove from the scene in the stolen car.

Police tracked the car to Pleasant and Lake. A squad car moved to intercept the stolen vehicle and stopped mid-block. The stolen car then hit the squad car. During the interaction, an officer fired their weapon.

The suspect fled the area on foot, but officers were able to take him into custody. He was then transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Two officers received minor injuries, both are expected to be ok. The officer who fired their weapon was not injured.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.