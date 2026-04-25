NTSB investigating plane crash near Minneapolis, according to officials

The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating after an airplane crashed near Minneapolis late Saturday morning. According to the NTSB, it was a Beech F33A that crashed.

Two people aboard the aircraft, according to the FAA. Local officials say that both people on the plane have passed away. The Brooklyn Park Police Department has been in contact with the family of the deceased. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the names of those on board.

Local fire crews were on scene within minutes of receiving the call, according to officials.

The Metropolitan Airport Commission confirmed that a single-engine aircraft departed from the Crystal, Minnesota, airport.

There are no details on what could have led to the crash. Local police and fire officials have already started an investigation and an NTSB investigator is expected to arrive late Saturday or early Sunday.

This is a developing story; check back for details.