Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Minnesota to mark 200 years of organized emigration to the US

Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon is marking the 200th anniversary of organized emigration from his homeland to the United States, highlighting the deep connections between the two countries with a visit to the heart of Norwegian America.

The Upper Midwest has some of the largest concentrations of Scandinavian Americans in the U.S., and his tour takes him Tuesday to Minnesota, where well over 800,000 residents claim Norwegian ancestry, according to state demographers. That's more than any other state, though less-populous North Dakota actually has a higher percentage of residents with Norwegian roots. Members of the royal family have made several visits to the region over the years.

Haakon's visit is part of the Crossings 200 commemorations across North America this year.

Nearly 5 million North Americans now claim Norwegian ancestry. The U.S. was a relatively welcoming place for Scandinavians during the main waves of emigration that began in the 1800s. They were drawn to the Upper Midwest by cheap land and jobs.

But much has changed since then, and today immigration is a contentious issue for both the U.S. and Scandinavian and other European countries.

Haakon went Monday to Vesterheim, a museum in Decorah, Iowa, that tells the story of Norwegian immigrants in America. He met there with three descendants of people who arrived on the Restauration, a ship carrying 52 Norwegians that left July 4, 1825, from Stavanger. One of the travelers gave birth on the long voyage, so 53 arrived in New York. More than 800,000 other Norwegians eventually followed.

The crown prince also visited Luther College in Decorah, a school founded by Norwegian immigrants in 1861, which presented him with an honorary degree.

"I will carry it as a symbol of the close friendship between the United States and Norway," Haakon told students and faculty. "Thank you for keeping alive the stories that bind us together across oceans, across generations, across time."

According to the school, it was the ninth visit to Decorah by members of the royal family since 1939. The most recent previous visit to town was by his parents, King Harald V, who is Europe's oldest monarch, and Queen Sonja, in 2011.

On Tuesday, Haakon was due to visit Norway House, a cultural center in Minneapolis that focuses on bringing contemporary Norway to the U.S. through arts, business and culture.

The crown prince was due to cut a ribbon and tour Norway House's new Saga Center. It's an immersive, interactive exhibit for families to explore their connections with Norway, where they can also navigate 3D outdoor and urban landscapes to learn about the country's friluftsliv (outdoor life) and byliv (city life).

Haakon was also due to speak at a business forum focused on health care and defense. He was also scheduled to meet with Gov. Tim Walz at the state Capitol in nearby St. Paul.

The crown prince's agenda also included a visit to Mindekirken, the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church in Minneapolis, which still holds services in Norwegian. Sonja visited the church in 2022 for its 100th anniversary. In the evening, Haakon was due to meet with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello, one of Norway's most prominent ice hockey players.

Haakon also has a visit set for Wednesday to St. Olaf College in Northfield, just south of Minneapolis. It's another school founded by Norwegian immigrants, which has hosted several royal visits.

On Thursday, the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the Restauration in New York, the crown prince is due to to welcome a replica when it sails into Pier 16, by the South Street Seaport Museum, where a Norwegian cultural celebration will also take place.

The crown prince's trip to America comes as support at home for the Norwegian royals has been tested.

Not making this trip due to a lung ailment is Crown Princess Mette-Marit, whose nonroyal son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Høiby, was indicted in August on charges that included rape.

Haakon's sister, Princess Märtha Louise, raised eyebrows when she married an American self-professed shaman last fall. Norwegian news reports say Netflix documentary on their courtship and wedding, "Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story," which premiered last month, ruffled some royal feathers.