Northwestern beats Minnesota 75-63 for second straight double-digit win

Nick Martinelli scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half to help Northwestern pull away and beat Minnesota 75-63 on Tuesday night.

Northwestern led by five points at halftime and 50-42 with about 12 minutes remaining. The Wildcats then used a 14-5 run and had its largest lead at 64-47 with 7:05 left. The Wildcats led by double digits nearly the rest of the way.

Martinelli, who leads the Big Ten averaging 19.7 points, made three 3-pointers and shot 11 of 20 from the field and was the only player in double figures for Northwestern (15-13, 6-11 Big Ten). The Wildcats, who beat Ohio State 70-49 on Thursday, have won consecutive games since ending a three-game losing streak.

Dawson Garcia scored 26 points, shooting 9 of 20 overall, and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Minnesota (14-14, 6-11). Frank Mitchell added 10 points.

The Wildcats opened on a 10-0 run and led 36-31 at the break. Martinelli scored 10 points and Ty Berry scored all nine of his points in the first half. Garcia paced the Golden Gophers with 11 first-half points.

Northwestern hosts Iowa on Thursday.

Minnesota will look to end a two-game skid with a road game at Nebraska on Saturday.