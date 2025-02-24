Northstar commuter rail line facing uncertainty

Metro Transit's Northstar commuter rail line, a public transportation service running between Big Lake and downtown Minneapolis, is facing an uncertain future.

In 2023, it cost taxpayers over $11.5 million to operate, but the line only generated about $325,000 in fare revenue, according to a new study.

As ridership has dwindled, the Northstar line's future has become uncertain.

Before the pandemic, the service carried between 2,200 and 3,000 riders on weekdays. However, during the pandemic, ridership plummeted by nearly 98%, dropping to just 60 weekday riders in April 2020. Today, the line still struggles to attract passengers, with only a couple hundred people using the service.

"Every time I'm on there, I only see one person in every four seats, so there's not a lot of people. I thought it was a nice system with the train. It's a shame that it might be going away though," said Sam Larson, a University of Minnesota student who uses the rail line to commute to class from his home in Anoka.

The Metropolitan Council and the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced in a written statement Monday that they are exploring alternatives:

"We have jointly started the process to explore transitioning to bus service in this corridor. That process includes working with our federal partners and our rail partners at BNSF Railway, who we have appreciated as a critical partner. In the coming months, we will have more information, including timeline information and projected future savings. For Minnesotans who currently utilize this service, we are committed to working with you to ensure you have access to high-quality transportation in this corridor."

For some commuters, the potential transition to bus service could be a hardship.

"Busing isn't the worst thing, I guess. But with me and my bike, it would be a little awkward," said Larson.

Others see the loss of the Northstar line as a significant inconvenience.

"Not having the Northstar would really impact my life in a negative way. It would be harder and harder to get to work," said Austin Sherkas, a commuter from Elk River.

Despite the concerns of riders, Republican Rep. Jon Koznick has been a long-time advocate for ending the Northstar service, arguing that the cost to taxpayers is too high.

"It may be impactful for a few riders across the state of Minnesota, but everybody else is paying for that service and it's just too much. It's too exorbitant and we're going to stop it," said Koznick.

The Northstar commuter rail line began operating in 2009. Initially intended to connect the Twin Cities with St. Cloud, the project was later scaled back, with the line ending in the smaller city of Big Lake instead.