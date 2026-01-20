Northfield teen killed, another injured in crash with semi truck

A high schooler is dead and another is injured following a car crash just outside of Northfield, Minnesota, on Monday afternoon.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at approximately 3:23 p.m. in Greenvale Township.

Investigators believe a semi truck traveling west on 320th Street struck a 2012 Lexus CT as it attempted to turn east on 320th Street from Foliage Avenue.

The driver of the Lexus, identified as 16-year-old Berlyn Berghuis, died in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. The passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Northfield School District says Berghuis had been a sophomore at the high school, and added the other student injured in the crash is in stable condition in the ICU.

The driver of the semi truck did not suffer any injuries.

The crash is under investigation.