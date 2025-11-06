Minnesotans could see the northern lights Thursday. Here's where you'll have the best chance to see them

Some Minnesotans caught a glimpse of the northern lights Wednesday, and despite some cloud cover, there could be a chance to see them again Thursday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says they're expecting a strong geomagnetic storm, predicted to be a G3 on a scale that goes up to G5. The southernmost viewing opportunity is in central Iowa.

WCCO

The sun will set at 4:55 p.m., and there will be a near-full moon. According to NEXT Weather Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, there will be some cloud cover early in the evening, but the skies will clear from west to east as the night goes on. However, there will likely be more cloud cover in the north.

WCCO

Thursday night will likely be the best chance at viewing the lights for the next few days, as the storm is expected to weaken significantly on Friday and Saturday.

For the best chances of viewing the lights, make your way outside the city and gaze to the north. The very best viewing area would be in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, officially recognized as the closest International Dark Sky Sanctuary.

Koree Carter

The colors of the lights depend on the type of particles in the atmosphere. Oxygen gives off green colors, which are the most common. It also gives off red, but the color is more difficult to see.