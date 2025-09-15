Northern lights shine over rural Minnesota lake; next chance could come soon

The night sky over a northern Minnesota lake was bright with the northern lights on Sunday night.

Mark Aune shared three photos with WCCO of the aurora borealis putting on a show at Kjostad Lake in Portage Township.

The northern lights shimmer over Kjostad Lake in Portage Township, Minnesota, on Sept. 14, 2025. Mark Aune

Auroras, displays known as the northern and southern lights, are formed from interactions between solar wind streaming out from the sun and Earth's magnetic field, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The federal agency said there was a large disturbance in the field on Sunday night, resulting in the dazzling lights.

Aune shared similar photos during a geomagnetic storm watch last October, along with residents in central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

NOAA says residents from northern to central Minnesota, and northern Wisconsin have a slight chance to see the aurora borealis on Monday and Tuesday nights.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's aurora forecast for the night of Sept. 15, 2025. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration