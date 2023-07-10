Northern lights alert: Minnesotans may have chance to see aurora borealis Wednesday

Much of Minnesota could see northern lights on Thursday evening

MINNEAPOLIS -- Stargazers in Minnesota may be in for a treat this week.

According to a forecast from the University of Alaska's Geophysical Institute, aurora borealis activity will be "active" this Wednesday evening. The northern lights may be visible for much of the northern half of the state.

Aurora potential for Wednesday evening CBS News

WCCO NEXT Weather Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak notes that aurora forecasts are about as reliable as weather forecasts in the 1950s. The timing has already shifted from the forecast earlier this week.

If the northern lights do indeed show up, it'll depend on weather conditions. Augustyniak forecasts a "mix of clouds and stars" during the prime viewing time, between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Plus, the moon is in a waning crescent, meaning there won't be a lot of moonlight to dim the show.

The Northern Lights over the Whitefish Chain of Lakes, north of Brainerd from September 2022. Andrew Frey

The aurora borealis produces neon green waves in the night sky when electrons from space collide with atoms and molecules of the upper atmosphere of Earth, according to NASA. The result is similar to when electrons collide with neon gas to create bright lightbulbs.

The auroras come from solar wind from the sun. Even when these winds are calm, there are auroras at some place on Earth, but they may be obstructed by clouds or sunlight, according to the institute.

NOTE: Story was updated to indicate the forecast has changed. The aurora potential has shifted to Wednesday evening. Featured video is from before the updated forecast.