Man shot multiple times in northeast Minneapolis, police say

Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times overnight Thursday in the city's northeast corner.

Officers were called around 4:20 a.m. to a residential area off St. Anthony Parkway and Benjamin Street Northeast, a couple blocks west of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

A man was found at the scene with "apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," police say. The man was hospitalized and his exact condition is unclear.

Around the same time the shooting was reported, a WCCO photojournalist witnessed several police squads converge outside the Holiday gas station about two miles southeast off Industrial Boulevard. It's unclear whether the incidents are connected

Police say no arrests have been made and they're still trying to determine what led up to the shooting, which occurred about nine hours after an ICE officer shot a Venezuelan migrant in the leg about 4 miles southwest in north Minneapolis. That shooting sparked hours of unrest, with protesters clashing with federal and local law enforcement.