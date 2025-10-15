Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple cars collide by train tracks near Minneapolis' Columbia Park

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
Read Full Bio
Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a crash involving at least two vehicles overnight Wednesday near Columbia Park in northeast Minneapolis.

The crash occurred near railroad tracks, with at least two vehicles sustaining extensive damage.

A WCCO crew saw the Minneapolis Police Crime Lab at the scene. It's unclear if there were any injuries or fatalities. 

WCCO has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for more information.

This story will be updated

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue