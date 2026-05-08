Crews battle fire in northeast Minneapolis apartment building

Fire crews battled a blaze overnight Friday at a northeast Minneapolis apartment building.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called at 3 a.m. to the building off Northeast Fifth and Summer streets in the St. Anthony West neighborhood, with flames seen pouring from third-floor windows.

Residents of the building, and those from a residence next door, were evacuated. Crews were able to get the blaze under control in 20 minutes or so, fire officials said.

No one was hurt, but five residents need assistance due to smoke damage in their units.

The fire department is still investigating.