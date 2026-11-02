North St. Paul police find man, woman dead after responding to assault call

An investigation is underway after police in North St. Paul, Minnesota, discovered two adults dead inside a home on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. to the 2700 block of Second Street North on report of an assault.

When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man dead in a bedroom. A child was also in the home and was uninjured, police said. There were no other residents at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted with processing the scene, and the Ramsey County medical examiner will conduct autopsies.

No other details are available.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.