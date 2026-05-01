Snowmelt and heavy rain causing road closures in northern Minnesota

A combination of snowmelt and heavy rain is causing issues along the North Shore of Minnesota.

There are roads in the Superior National Forest that have been closed and washed out this week due to the conditions.

The conditions at Gooseberry Falls State Park in Lake County were calmer on Friday compared to last week when major flooding forced the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to close some trails in the area.

Kyle Stover, a park ranger, says the conditions are expected this time of year and that anyone headed to the state park should have a plan.

"We want people to know before they go, before they come up here, that they can check the conditions," Stover said.

Visitors at Gooseberry Falls on Friday said they came specifically because they wanted to see how bad the flooding had gotten.

Gooseberry Falls State Park is around 40 miles northeast of Duluth.

This story will be updated.