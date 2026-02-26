North Minneapolis boy featured in snowboarding magazine finds love for the sport

It's been winter-to-remember for a kid on the Northside of Minneapolis, all thanks to a photo showing his urge to adventure.

Eleven-year-old Mickey Watkins is no longer just the kid known for his make-shift snowboard.

Viewing a video playing on his phone, Anthony Taylor looks back fondly on the first day he helped Mickey get comfortable on a snowboard.

Mickey slowly but surely slides down the hill. Was he smooth? Yes. Did he know how to stop? "Uhh, nope," Mickey said before laughing.

It's a big change from December, when Mickey had nothing but a tote bin lid to slide on outside his home.

A photographer taking pictures of snowboarders for a photoshoot saw Mickey's makeshift board, snapping a few shots of the kids trying to emulate the pros nearby.

The picture and moment were so pure that it made the cover of The Snowboarder's Journal.

Mickey Watkins Mike Yoshida

"Mickey is already fearless," Taylor said when describing his progress. Taylor leads Melanin in Motion, a nonprofit that helps communities of color, lower- and moderate-income, and other underserved groups better access outdoor activities.

Taylor was able to connect with Mickey's family after the would-be snowboarder went viral earlier in the winter. Now, Mickey and his younger brother, Elijah, are several lessons into their snowboarding career with Melanin in Motion, giving them a community to hit the slopes with, bumps and all.

Mickey recently took a tumble on the hill while trying to navigate a turn and a snowboarder who was sitting on the snow.

"I clipped the kid, then my whole board flipped. I twisted my ankle and hit my head," he said, nonchalantly, before adding that he's fine. He most recently learned how to do S-turns, essentially carving back and forth down the slope.

Mickey's progress alongside his brother was featured in the most recent issue of the snowboarder's journal, with the content director, Colin Wiseman, proudly saying, "What started as a viral moment has become a living illustration of how access, mentorship, and belonging can turn curiosity into confidence, and a solo spark into a shared ride."

The journal also held an online fundraiser to support Melanin in Motion, surpassing their goal within a few days. The money will help kids like Mickey get their very own snowboard and equipment once their series of lessons are complete. Donations that grow the sport, but more importantly, build relationships along the way.

"We've also been cross-country skiing together, we've also done homework together," said Taylor, who added that sometimes the car rides with the kids to the ski hill are just as fun as the sport they're enjoying. "It's really a developmental opportunity that comes from snowboarding."