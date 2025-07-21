1 injured in north Minneapolis shooting that stemmed from robbery, police say; no arrests

Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was injured in a north Minneapolis shooting Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 4600 block of Colfax Avenue North around 3:42 p.m.

Police, while investigating, found a man injured on the 4500 block of Lyndale Avenue North. Investigators say he had driven himself to that area after he was shot.

The man was taken to the hospital with a "potentially life-threatening" injury, according to police.

Officials say the shooting stemmed from a robbery, and two males left the scene before officers arrived.

Details surrounding the robbery weren't immediately known.

No arrests have been made.