Man seriously injured in north Minneapolis shooting; no arrests

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on the 1200 block of 36th Avenue North, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside the living room of a residence suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police provided medical aid to the victim before he was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Officers are working to determine what led up the shooting, including if it was accidental, according to officials.

No arrest have been made so far.